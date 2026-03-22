Araghchi reacts to US researcher messages on war against Iran

In a post on his X account, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “There is a term for this in political science. It is called “state capture”, and it is exactly what the American people voted to end.”

Stephen Mclntyre a US research and data analyst has dealt with reviewing the justifications of the White Houre regarding the illegal attack on Iran.

The White House's March 2, 2026 statement for justifying the US-Israeli war on Iran, which is the most comprehensive statement, listing 44 incidents and claiming 992 American lives, without citing a source, is not actually based on an independent intelligence assessment, rather it shows that this data was taken from a June 19, 2025 report provided by Tzvi Kahn, a former AIPAC staffer, for the FDD Think Tank; a report that was published just before the first US attack on Iran, and a comparison of its details with the White House statement shows that the two lists almost completely match and even exacerbate some of the claims in the official version.

MNA/6780741