No one should expect Iran to stop the war it didn't initiate





Speaking at a press conference held at a damaged school in Tehran on Tuesday, Baghaei highlighted that Iran was not the side that initiated the war but it was the Americans and Zionists who betrayed diplomacy once again and initiated the conflict.

The spokesman added that the international community now must not call on Iran to stop its retaliatory attacks on Zionist and American military targets in the region, instead it must stop the agressors.

He warned that the international community's indifference could have consequences for the other regions.

Baghaei also stressed the war will continue until the aggressors will regret their decision to launch the war and will be forced to stop the aggression.

He noted that the aggressors once again opted for war while Iran was negotiating.

He assured the Muslim nations and neighboring countries that Islamic Republic of Iran remain committed to its obligations toward them.

MNA