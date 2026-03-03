Iran's operations exclusively against Israel, US

In a statement, the headquarters spokesman said the collapsing Zionist regime and the criminal United States have no choice but to accept defeat in the war imposed on Iran.

The statement blamed Israel and the US for planning desperate measures to escape deadlock, including attacks on diplomatic centers and interests of Muslim countries in the region. According to the statement, the goal of such scenarios is to frame Iran and provoke discord in the region.

"We explicitly declare that the offensive of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is exclusively directed against the Zionist regime and the positions and deployment sites of the criminal US aggressor army, as well as their military, security infrastructure and interests in the region," the statement read.

The headquarters reaffirmed Iran's policy toward its neighbors, stating that Tehran harbors no hostility toward neighboring and Muslim countries and remains committed to preserving their national security and interests.

MNA