Iran's Foreign Ministry declares readiness for defense

The statement, released on Saturday, said the US and the Israeli regime violate the UN Charter and launching an overt act of aggression, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan and prior to Iranian holiday of Nowruz. It stated that the attacks targeted military infrastructure and civilian sites across the country.

The repeated military aggression against Iran occurs while Iran and the US were engaged in diplomatic efforts, the statement read. Despite being aware of the intentions of the US and the Israeli regime to carry out another military aggression, Iran engaged in negotiations to prove the legitimacy of the Iranian people and demonstrate the illegitimacy of any pretext for aggression.

The Foreign Ministry asserted that Iran’s response is a legitimate right under Article 51 of the UN Charter and vowed that the Islamic Republic’s armed forces would use all capabilities to counter the criminal aggression.

Iran called on the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, to take immediate action to address the violation of international peace and security.

The statement also urged all UN member states, especially regional and Islamic countries, non-aligned movement members, and nations committed to international peace, to condemn the attacks and take collective action.

At a time when a great test of history has arrived, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and inspired by the heroic legacy of this land will defend the homeland with unwavering faith, the statement concluded, asserting that Iran’s response will be decisive and deter future aggression.

MNA/IRN86089420