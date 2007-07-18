Celebrations of documentary and animation to be separate: Parastuii

“In previous years, the animation and documentary sections were not of high significance, while this year, it has been decided to hold separate celebrations for each.”

He went on to say, “The celebration for documentaries will be held on August 28 and the animation celebration will take place on October 28 concurrently with World Animation Day.

“In addition, in contrast to previous celebrations, we are going to announce the names of the jury members within the next week. A jury comprising 110 cineastes will be judging this year’s Iranian film productions.”

Parastuii also mentioned that each film will be screened twice and as previously agreed the votes by those jury members who watch less than 50 percent of the participating movies will be put aside. Also, films for which less than 50 percent of the jury votes will be withdrawn from the competition.”

He continued that an honorary diploma will be dedicated to the best special effects in this year’s celebration, and that next year a trophy will be awarded in this category.

The celebration will be held in the open-air in the grounds of the Qajar palace of Sadabad in Tehran on September 12.

Winners will be presented with silver trophies during the event which is sponsored by Iran’s House of Cinema.

