Oliver Stone keen to make film on Ahmadinejad

“The request was made three months ago by Stone, the famous U.S. filmmaker, who has directed numerous films with socio-political themes over the past few years,” Alireza Sajjadpur told the Persian service of the Iranian Students’ News Agency on Friday.

“I think it is a good proposal and I would like the request to be accepted,” he added.

“Oliver Stone is among the film directors who have been against the warmongering policy of the U.S. He has made a film about Fidel Castro which has generally been well received and I found it interesting.”

“As far as I know, it takes time to receive a response to such a request and the president’s office is considering it.”

Stone’s action biopic “Alexander” (2004) was found offensive by Iranians for its representation of ancient Iranians as idiots and buffoons in some sequences.

