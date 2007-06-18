Iran to crack down on distributors of pirated CDs

The police, judiciary, and cultural officials and members of other relevant organizations attended the meeting to discuss methods to prevent the distribution of pirated CDs of recently released films.

Judiciary official Hossein Zebhi emphasized that the Prosecutor General’s Office must act as a public prosecutor in order that the rights of the public are restored and further damage to cultural organizations be prevented.

“It is necessary to be well organized in dealing with violators in order to assure the producers of CDs that their rights will be preserved. The Prosecutor General’s Office will take serious steps to coordinate all the relevant organizations. It will also form a committee to pursue the case seriously,” he said.

He continued that the current law is not being put firmly into practice, and that if it were enforced more strictly, it would decrease the current flow of pirated CDs.

“No doubt law and punishment will help prohibit the crime, but since the major reason behind the piracy of CDs is its financial reward, then offenders must be forced to pay full compensation, in this way violators will be deterred,” he stressed.

He mentioned that the priority must be to find the chief distributors, and emphasized, “We should gather up all those involved in the distribution of pirated CDs on the streets. We also need to create an atmosphere in which people will not purchase pirated products and in which distributors will find it difficult to continue their illegal act.

“Every body knows that if such conditions continue, it will cause a breakdown in the production of CDs and cause great financial loss,” he underlined, asking people to make claims for their losses.

Last month, the Majlis (Iran’s parliament) approved a change in the penal law dealing with the distributors of pirated CDs.

Previously, the punishment for those who pirated CDs of cinematic and audio-visual works was the payment of a fine dependent on the request of the real owner of the work, but the new law states that a fine must be paid even without the request of the owner.

