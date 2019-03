Varjavand was the first culture minister in the provisional government of Mehdi Bazargan which was formed after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Born in 1934 in Tehran , he graduated with an MA from the University of Tehran and also obtained a PhD in the Renovation of Monuments and Classical Architecture of Iran from the University of Sorbonne in France .

He published the first Iranian students’ newspaper when he was 16.

Varjavand was active in cultural heritage affairs and he made efforts to register Persepolis, the Choghazanbil Ziggurat and Naqsh-e Jahan complex on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

