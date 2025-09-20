  1. Politics
Attempted break-in, arson reported at Israeli embassy

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Dutch authorities arrested an person who tried to break into the Israeli Embassy in the Netherlands and set it ablaze, another in a wave of attacks on Israeli targets in the country throughout the war in Gaza.

No embassy staffers were hurt, the embassy said in a Dutch-language post on X. The arrest took place at around 7 p.m. Friday evening, according to a police spokesperson cited in local media.

The ambassador to the Netherlands, Zvi Vapni, wrote: “Another attempt was made tonight to break into our embassy’s building. This is another vile act, but we are not intimidated. We expect this act of hate and violence to be clearly and forcefully condemned.”

Three people were arrested on August 12 after the front door of the embassy was smashed and the building was splashed with red paint. Another person was arrested in March last year for allegedly tossing a “burning object” at the building.

