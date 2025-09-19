  1. Politics
Sep 19, 2025, 8:14 PM

Senior Iranian diplomat says;

E3 does not comply with commitments

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh blamed the European troika for not adhering to their commitments under the JCPOA.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Foreign Minister and Head of the Center for Political and International Studies at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the European Troika (France, Britain, and Germany) has not complied with their commitments.

Speaking to a Russian media on Friday, Khatibzadeh said the E3 have always stated that if Iran reaches an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), they will respect and implement it.

However, they have once again shown that they are captive to their own inaction and heavily politicize every move by Iran, he added.

Referring to the signing of the Iran-IAEA agreement in Cairo, he stated that Rafael Grossi, the Director-General of the IAEA, expressed his satisfaction and reported it to the IAEA.

After this agreement, we have seen nothing from the Europeans but fault-finding and further wrong steps, he stated.

Iran is still committed to diplomacy, but Tehran's future actions entirely depend on the decisions of the other parties regarding the re-imposition of sanctions, he stressed.

