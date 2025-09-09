  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 9, 2025, 5:08 PM

Qatar condemns Israeli 'criminal attack' on its soil

Qatar condemns Israeli 'criminal attack' on its soil

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – The Qatari foreign ministry has issued a statement, condemning the Israeli regime's aggression on residential areas in Doha where Hamas official were residing.

"We condemn the cowardly attack by the Israeli regime on the residential compound of several members of the Hamas political bureau in Doha," Qatar foreign ministry's statement read.

"This criminal attack violated all international laws and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of the country," added the statement.

"Qatar strongly condemns this attack and emphasizes that it will not tolerate this reckless behavior by Israel," it further read.

The government of Qatar emphasizes that it will not tolerate any action that targets its security and sovereignty," the statement further noted.

Israeli regime said that its fighter jets conducted aerial aggression on Hamas leadership in Doha. 

Israeli media channel 'Kann' said the terror operation in Doha was carried out with the help of US intelligence.

MNA

News ID 236283

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News