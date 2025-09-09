Qatar condemns Israeli 'criminal attack' on its soil

"We condemn the cowardly attack by the Israeli regime on the residential compound of several members of the Hamas political bureau in Doha," Qatar foreign ministry's statement read.

"This criminal attack violated all international laws and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of the country," added the statement.

"Qatar strongly condemns this attack and emphasizes that it will not tolerate this reckless behavior by Israel," it further read.

The government of Qatar emphasizes that it will not tolerate any action that targets its security and sovereignty," the statement further noted.

Israeli regime said that its fighter jets conducted aerial aggression on Hamas leadership in Doha.

Israeli media channel 'Kann' said the terror operation in Doha was carried out with the help of US intelligence.

MNA