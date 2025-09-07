Hezbollah of Lebanon is not just a military group, but a political, social, and cultural movement that has influenced the fate of the whole of Lebanon. Contrary to the propaganda of some Western media, this movement is not limited to southern Lebanon, but has a popular position and base among various segments of Lebanese society. Even among the Lebanese army, which plays a role more like a police force, there are numerous supporters for Hezbollah.

The reality is that Hezbollah is the only force that can stand against the occupation of the Zionist regime. The experience of the resistance in the past decades has shown that if it were not for this group, southern Lebanon would have been completely occupied by Israel many times. For this reason, many Lebanese people and officials agree that the existence of this country depends on the continuation of Hezbollah's defensive capabilities.

The Amal movement and other Lebanese political groups cannot ultimately separate themselves from the support of Hezbollah, because this party has become a power that plays a decisive role not only in the military arena, but also in the political and social arena.

If Hezbollah were to disarm and withdraw from the scene one day, Israel would undoubtedly attack Lebanon. This regime has no qualms about expanding its borders and occupying southern Lebanon in order to realize its expansionist dream and establish a Greater Israel. Therefore, the discussion of disarming Hezbollah effectively means preparing the ground for Israeli aggression.

No foreign power will be able to disarm Hezbollah, and political and economic pressures have not yet yielded results. If the Lebanese government also wants to seriously engage in this issue, it will face strong opposition from the Lebanese tribes, factions, and people. Therefore, the idea of ​​disarming Hezbollah in the current circumstances is not realistic.

This party is not only a military force, but also a deep-rooted socio-political movement that defends the territorial integrity of Lebanon. The existence of Hezbollah is vital for the security and independence of Lebanon, and no internal or external movement will be able to ignore this reality.

MNA/