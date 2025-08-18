  1. Politics
VP Aref:

"Iran will be the decision maker on the end a potential war"

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref says that Iran does not seek war, but in case the enemy initiated it, it will be Iran who will decide on how and when to end it.

Speaking in a meeting with the president of major Iranian universities in Tehran on Monday, Aref said that, "Today, we are in the aftermath of an imposed war. We are not in a ceasefire, but rather in a state of cessation of fire, so we must be prepared to confront the enemy at any moment."

The first vice president continued to say that "Of course, our strategy is to resolve issues through negotiations, but we are concerned whether the other side believes in negotiations or not.

He added that the Western powers try to dictate their policies to other countries while Iran is standing up to them.

"This is how Western human rights and civilization is like," Aref said, adding that "We do not seek war, but our strategy is that if they start a war, its end will be ours."

