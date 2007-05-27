Congress of Latin American literature opens in Tehran

Participant poet Luis Bravo from Uruguay discussed the characteristics of the poetry of Uruguay and the great poet Marosa Di Giorgio.

He noted that there are not many people able to translate Iranian stories into other languages, especially Spanish.

“I certainly don’t have extensive knowledge on Iranian literature. Perhaps it is because good translations of great Iranian works have not reached countries like Uruguay . The only things we know are the poetry by Khayyam and Hafez.

“The glory or the ignorance of the literature of a country is closely related to the translators and the translations. Of course, one cannot deny the role of Spanish translators,” he concluded.

Iranian translator Reza Seyyed Hosseini discussed Iranian’s ignorance on subject of Latin American literature and said, “Our young generation have hardly read the great literary works of the past, and if you ask a young boy if he has read the story of Le Misérable (Victor Hugo), he will say, ‘I’ve seen the film’.

“Actually the works of the great world literature of the past are now in warehouses covered with dust. Everybody is waiting for a young European writer to arrive and write a book. Then the book is highly acclaimed and republished several times.

“In 1960’s and 70’s, miracles took place in the literature of Latin America and masters like Gabriel Garcia Marquez created great masterpieces, but this was not repeated in the decades that came after,” he added.

María Clara Salas, poet and writer from Venezuela also made a speech on aesthetics in literature.

Sponsored by the Iranian Literature Foundation, the congress will continue in Tehran until May 30 and then it will continue in Isfahan until June 1.

The topics of the three roundtables, which will be held as a sideline of the event, will be “Postmodernism and Magical Realism”, “Why Latin American Literature Has Flourished”, and ”The Process of Evolution in Latin American Literature Over the Past Three Decades”.

