Interior minister sympathizes with flood-hit Pakistani people

The Ministry of Interior of Pakistan reports a phone conversation between the interior ministers of Iran and Pakistan and says the Iranian interior minister expressed regret over the recent flood in Pakistan and voiced solidarity with the people and government of the country.

Speaking during a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi, Eskandar Momeni stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands by Pakistan in these difficult moments and is ready to provide any help to the floods.

According to Pakistani interior ministry, the two sides discussed President Masoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Pakistan.

Appreciating Iran’s supports, Naqvi added that Pakistan was looking forward to the President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Islamabad.

