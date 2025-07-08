Nasrallah received news on Op. Aqsa Storm 30 mins before it

Speaking to Al Mayadeen TV in Lebanon, the Hezbollah leader said that "We learned about the Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, as did the world. Our brothers in the Hamas leadership took this important, effective, and revolutionary action that rattled the region. The news of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm reached Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah half an hour after it began."

"The idea that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah put forward was to order the bombing of the Shebaa Farms the next day, because they are occupied Lebanese territory. The Shura Council convened and we decided to engage in abackiing battle, not an full-scale war, because a full-scale war would require preparations that were not available. The aim of this support was to alleviate the suffering of Gaza and push Israel towards a solution. We received a message from Gaza through someone in Lebanon, and it was a message from the martyr Muhammad al-Deif in person."

MNA