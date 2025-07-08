Israel kills 3 in airstrike on Tripoli in northern Lebanon

Tuesday’s strike targeted an area near a Palestinian refugee camp and left “a preliminary toll of two dead and three wounded,” the ministry said, according to Tehran-based Press TV. The death toll later rose to three.

In a statement, Israel’s military claimed a Hamas member has been killed in the attack.

The attack came despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that was reached in late November. Israeli forces have continued near-daily assaults in southern Lebanon, escalating regional tensions.

It also came as ceasefire talks, mediated by Qatar, are underway between the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and Israel.

US President Donald Trump, who hosted Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Monday evening, has claimed the Gaza ceasefire talks are "going along very well.”

Hamas has constantly said that any ceasefire agreement must include the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

MNA