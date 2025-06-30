Israel regime killed 20 students in 12-day war with Iran

During the brutal attacks of the Zionist regime on Iran, 20 defenseless children and teenagers were martyred in their homes and streets. They were neither soldiers, nor politicians, nor nuclear scientists.
RHM/
TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – The brutal attack of the Zionist regime on civilian areas once again revealed the ugly face of this regime, 20 Iranian students were martyred in different cities of Iran.
During the brutal attacks of the Zionist regime on Iran, 20 defenseless children and teenagers were martyred in their homes and streets. They were neither soldiers, nor politicians, nor nuclear scientists.
RHM/
Your Comment