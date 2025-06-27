Iraq minister of sports extends condolences to people of Iran

Al-Mubarqa reaffirmed Iraq’s solidarity with the families of the athletes and with Iranian Minister of Sports, Ahmad Donyamali.

The statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Youth and Sports reads:

"With deepest sorrow and regret, we extend our condolences to the people of Iran and to Mr. Ahmad Donyamali, Iran’s Minister of Youth and Sports, for the martyrdom of a number of distinguished athletes in the wake of the aggressive actions by the Israel."

"We pray to Allah Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for the martyrs, swift recovery for the wounded, and dignity and pride for Muslims and the Islamic world."