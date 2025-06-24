  1. Politics
Jun 24, 2025, 9:20 PM

Iran strongly condemns deadly church attack in Syria

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday denounced the terrorist attack on Mar Elias Church in Syria’s Damascus.

Esmaeil Baghaei in a message strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack on Mar Elias Church in Damascus, Syria, which led to the killing and injuring of dozens of Syrian citizens.

Emphasizing the principled position of the Islamic Republic of on the need to establish security and stability in Syria and condemnation of all forms of terrorism, Baghaei stressed that Islamic Republic of Iran denounces any kind of insecurity, violence, and assassination against the innocent people from any religion and ethnicity.

Expressing his sympathy with the families of victims and condoling the Syrian people, he wished speedy recovery for the injured from the God Almighty.

A suicide bomber killed at least 20 people attending the Divine Liturgy at St. Elijah Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus on Sunday.

On 22 June 2025, at least one attacker opened fire and detonated an explosive device inside the Greek Orthodox Mar StElias Church as people were praying.

