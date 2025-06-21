Israel assassinates another Iranian nuclear scientist

Sharif University of Technology has announced that the Israeli regime has assassinated another distinguished nuclear scientist, Isar Tabatabaei Ghomsheh.

In a statement released on Saturday, the university said that the assassination of scientists and targeting of scholars is nothing new; however, no matter how many times it occurs, it remains unacceptable.

The statement emphasized, “This crime, which takes place not in the military field but in the scientific and technological arenas, has a delusional and unreachable goal: a weakened Iran.”

The university’s nuclear scientist was assassinated, along with his wife, at his residence on Friday evening.

Tabatabaei Ghomsheh, who had a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering, had dedicated many years of his life to Iran’s nuclear industry.

On June 13, the Israeli regime also assassinated Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist and president of the Islamic Azad University, and Fereydoun Abbasi, a nuclear scientist and former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran in separate strikes in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Israel continues its attacks against civilian areas and infrastructure in different parts of Iran.

The Iranian Armed Forces are responding powerfully, striking key targets in Tel Aviv, Haifa and other cities with missiles and drones.