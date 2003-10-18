‘Connection of Line, Design, and Color’ in Tehran’s Gallery

A total of 40 works by the Iranian artist Pilan Javaherian has been put on display until October 28 at the gallery.

The artist will respond probable questions about his exhibition on October 21.

Sa’dabad Gallery is located in Kamal Taheri St. , Fallahi St. , Vali Asr Ave.

* Saba Art-Cultural Center plans to hold an exhibition of Iranian paintings by the master Houshang Jazizadeh today.

The center also intends to open another exhibition on visual arts by master Ja’far Najibi.

The two exhibitions will continue until October 20.

Saba Art-Cultural Center is located in Mozaffar St. , Taleqani Ave.

