84% of Iranians support Iran missile response to Israel

84% of the Iranian have supported Iran's missile response to Israel regime's attacks in the country, head of IRIB research center announced.

According to polls, 86% of the Iranians are infavor of boosting the country's missile program amid tensions with the Israeli regime, Mohsen Shakeeri Nezhad said.

Issuing a statement on Friday evevning, the IRGC said that the 17th wave of OperationTrue Promise III was carried out throughout the occupied territories and against a range of targets, including military centers, defense industries, command and control centers, companies supporting the Israeli regime's military operations, and the Navatim and Hatzerim air bases.

These centers have been the center of evil operations against the oppressed people of Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and the imposed war against the Islamic Republic of Iran since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, the IRGC added.

The IRGC undelrined that the widespread fire and precise hits in the cities of Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Be'er Sheva show that the offensive power of ballistic missiles is increasing until the regime's criminal gang is fully punished.

