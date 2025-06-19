  1. Politics
Jun 19, 2025, 7:42 PM

Grossi should be fired: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – The former Iranian foreign minister Mohhamd Javad Zarif has said that the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi should be sacked as he lied about Iran nuclear program.

Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his X post on Thursday,"He (Rafael Mariano Grossi) must be held accountable for his complicity in the death of innocents in Iran by Israeli aggression using his report as a pretex."

Grossi should be fired: Zarif

News ID 233326

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News