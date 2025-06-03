What has happened in BRICS countries in past week?

1. The BRICS delegations collectively endorsed a series of new climate cooperation frameworks



In a high-level meeting held in Brasilia, representatives of the BRICS countries convened to strengthen cooperation on climate change and sustainable development.



2. Egypt expands irrigation education and hyacinth recycling to boost green economy



These efforts enhance climate resilience and promote social inclusion



Egypt’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a dual-track strategy to modernise water management and advance the green economy through the creation of vocational irrigation schools and the expansion of a pioneering Nile hyacinth recycling initiative.



3. Timor-Leste may join ASEAN in 2025



The country was granted observer status in the association in 2022



Timor-Leste may soon join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



4. China hosts first humanoid robot fighting competition



Professional athletes participated in the preparation of the machines

5. The world's first international fighting tournament among humanoid robots took place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou (Zhejiang Province).



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: country remains reliable partner for Africa



The Minister also emphasised the importance of the African continent



A reception was held in Moscow on the occasion of Africa Day.



6. Indonesia and Ethiopia intend to strengthen economic partnership through BRICS



Trade turnover between the countries to reach US$98 million in 2024



Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono held a meeting with Ethiopian Ambassador to Indonesia Fekadu Beyene Aleka during which the two sides discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction in BRICS.



7. Expert: Russia and Indonesia have potential to expand trade of industrial goods



He emphasised that the two countries can create joint ventures



Russia and Indonesia have good prospects for increasing trade turnover, including through the supply of industrial goods.

8. Iran proposes to establish international centre for digital education



Country's official stated that teachers are increasingly using AI to prepare their lessons and assess students’ work



At the World Conference on Digital Education 2025, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Abolfazl Vahedi, launched an initiative to establish an international centre for digital education.



9. India unveils innovative system for accelerated recruiting



The service selects suitable candidates with the help of artificial intelligence



An Indian HR company has launched a new digital system for efficient recruitment, focused on optimising the hiring of mid- and senior-level professionals.



10. UAE achieves top global position in telecom infrastructure



The UAE has topped the UN global rankings for telecoms infrastructure, digital governance and digital knowledge



The United Arab Emirates has been ranked number one in the world in a number of key digital development indicators, including telecoms infrastructure, digital government and digital content.



Source: TV BRICS