What has happened in BRICS countries in past week?

1. The BRICS delegations collectively endorsed a series of new climate cooperation frameworks
In a high-level meeting held in Brasilia, representatives of the BRICS countries convened to strengthen cooperation on climate change and sustainable development.
2. Egypt expands irrigation education and hyacinth recycling to boost green economy
These efforts enhance climate resilience and promote social inclusion
Egypt’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a dual-track strategy to modernise water management and advance the green economy through the creation of vocational irrigation schools and the expansion of a pioneering Nile hyacinth recycling initiative.
3. Timor-Leste may join ASEAN in 2025
The country was granted observer status in the association in 2022
Timor-Leste may soon join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
4. China hosts first humanoid robot fighting competition
Professional athletes participated in the preparation of the machines
5. The world's first international fighting tournament among humanoid robots took place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou (Zhejiang Province).
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: country remains reliable partner for Africa
The Minister also emphasised the importance of the African continent
A reception was held in Moscow on the occasion of Africa Day.
6. Indonesia and Ethiopia intend to strengthen economic partnership through BRICS
Trade turnover between the countries to reach US$98 million in 2024
Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono held a meeting with Ethiopian Ambassador to Indonesia Fekadu Beyene Aleka during which the two sides discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction in BRICS.
7. Expert: Russia and Indonesia have potential to expand trade of industrial goods
He emphasised that the two countries can create joint ventures
Russia and Indonesia have good prospects for increasing trade turnover, including through the supply of industrial goods.
8. Iran proposes to establish international centre for digital education
Country's official stated that teachers are increasingly using AI to prepare their lessons and assess students’ work
At the World Conference on Digital Education 2025, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Abolfazl Vahedi, launched an initiative to establish an international centre for digital education.
9. India unveils innovative system for accelerated recruiting
The service selects suitable candidates with the help of artificial intelligence
An Indian HR company has launched a new digital system for efficient recruitment, focused on optimising the hiring of mid- and senior-level professionals.
10. UAE achieves top global position in telecom infrastructure
The UAE has topped the UN global rankings for telecoms infrastructure, digital governance and digital knowledge
The United Arab Emirates has been ranked number one in the world in a number of key digital development indicators, including telecoms infrastructure, digital government and digital content.
