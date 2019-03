Officials of the COMSAT Institute of Technology in Islamabad had announced last week that the screening would take place on Saturday. However, Iran ’s cultural attaché Mehrdad Rakhshandeh persuaded the director of the institute not to show the film.

Festival of Iranian art to open in Doha

TEHRAN -- festival of Iranian art is to open in Doha , Qatar on May 17.

Persian miniature works, photography, calligraphy, illumination, and video art are being featured in this exhibition. A concert of traditional Persian music will also be performed during this week-long event.

RM/MA

END