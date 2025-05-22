Woman shot by security guards outside CIA headquarters

Reuters cited NBC News as reporting on Thursday that the shooting was not fatal.
A CIA spokesperson said there was a security incident outside CIA headquarters, but did not confirm the shooting. The spokesperson said the main gate was closed and that employees should seek alternate routes.
According to Newsweek's report, the incident involved a female driver who failed to stop after approaching the gate, CBS News reported. She was taken to a medical facility with a wound to her upper body.
MNA
