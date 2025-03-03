Martyrdom-seeking op. in occupied Haifa leaves casualties

  1. World
TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – A Palestinian carried out a martyrdom-seeking operation in Haifa in occupied lands on Monday, leaving at least one settler killed and several others injured.

In a new martyrdom-seeking operation in occupied lands, an attacker stabbed several settlers at a major Haifa transit hub Monday, killing a man in his 60s and injuring at least four others, Israeli regime media said.

The knife attack at the northern city’s Lev Hamifratz bus station was the latest in a string of martyrdom-seeking operations, after a ramming attack at a bus stop on Thursday and a series of botched bus bombings near Tel Aviv a week earlier.

The Martyrdom-seeker, identified by police as an Israeli passport holder from the Druze community, was shot and killed by a bus station security guard and an armed passerby.

