High Voter Turnout a National Need

Kavakebian told the Mehr News Agency that people have the right to determine their destiny in social affairs according to their religious and political beliefs.

People should participate in all spheres of society but in some cases their presence is a national need as well as a means to gain their rights, he said.

Kavakebian stressed that the political parties of Iran should help the country solve its problems and use all their strength to encourage people to actively participate in the upcoming elections.

He stated that sometimes political parties claim to be as strong as the whole system and declare that the system cannot exist without them, but they are completely wrong and should not confuse their own interests with the interests of the country.

Kavakebian added that members of these parties are only thinking of themselves and pursuing their own interests, without taking national concerns into consideration.

“We have to pave the way for the presence of constructive forces in the elections,” he said.

Kavakebian stated that it is of the utmost importance for political parties to try to find the best way to increase public participation in society.

