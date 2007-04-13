Iran, Venezuela to set up HQ for joint cooperation

The headquarters is to review and set tariffs on trade and preferential profits, issue licenses for establishment of training centers by executive bodies other than the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, and distribute aid and funds allocated for Venezuela .

The headquarters, moreover, will decide on matters pertaining to the exports of technical and engineering services, trade and economic ties between Tehran and Caracas , and the amount of funds needed for the development of Venezuela .

Iran ’s First Vice-President Parviz Davudi will head the headquarters while its members will comprise Vice-President for Executive Affairs Ali Saeidlu, Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki, Interior Minister Mostafa Purmohammadi, Minister of Information Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Davud Danesh-Ja'fari, Oil Minister Kazem Vaziri-Hamaneh, Minister of Transportation Mohammad Rahmati, Energy Minister Parviz Fattah, and Commerce Minister Massud Mir-Kazemi.

Other members will be Minister of Communications and Information Technology Massud Soleimani, Management and Planning Organization Head Farhad Rahbar, and Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Ebrahim Sheibani.

