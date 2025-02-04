Several Israeli soldiers killed, injured in shooting in Tubas

Israeli military radio had confirmed that eight soldiers were injured in total, with two sustaining fatal wounds, Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported. According to the reports, The wounded were airlifted to hospital by a military helicopter.

Israeli media reported that the shooting took place near a village where the Israeli army is operating as part of its aggression on the northern West Bank.

Israeli media added that the Tayasir area witnessed an armed confrontation between a Palestinian man and Israeli soldiers, which led to fatalities and injuries among the Israeli forces.

Later, it was confirmed that the Palestinian who carried out the operation was martyred.

In detail, the shooter had reached the military checkpoint near Tayasir, barricaded himself inside a watchtower, opened fire on the soldiers, and engaged in confrontations with them, according to Israeli media.

Following the operation, the Israeli military completely closed the Tayasir checkpoint, southeast of Jenin, and is conducting searches in its vicinity while recalling reinforcements to the area.

The Israeli occupation army has launched a brutal aggression on the West Bank in the past two weeks, resorting to military methods it had rarely used in the past in the area.

Recently, the military deployed Eitan AFVs, which the Nahal Brigade usually uses in combat, in the Tubas and Jenin areas, for the first time since “Operation Defensive Shield" in 2002.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced yesterday that 70 Palestinians have been martyred in the West Bank governorates since the beginning of this year, most of whom were from the Jenin governorate.

In a statement, the ministry specified that the death toll included 10 children, a woman, and two elderly individuals.

MNA