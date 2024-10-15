Iran rejects playing any role in Oct. 7 operation

"Psychological operations involve deceiving public opinion by selectively mashing up certain obvious facts with fabricated information. Iran’s assistance to the Resistance Front in empowering them to confront occupation and aggression is a matter of common knowledge and an obvious fact," the Iranian mission wrote on X social media platform.

It added that however, dragging Iran or Hezbollah into the October 7 operation represents a fabricated conclusion and a cynical attempt to mislead public opinion—all aimed at covering up the Israeli regime’s major intelligence failure in relation to Hamas.

"Having morphed into tools for disseminating this psychological operation, certain American media outlets fail to realize that, in doing so, they are already undermining the credibility of assessments made by their very own intelligence and security institutions—ones that have been raised at the highest levels, including by the President of the United States," the Iranian mission in New York added.

It further noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran, in no way—whether partially or wholly—played any role in the planning, decision-making, or execution of the October 7 operation.

MNA/