Tel Aviv on fire after being hit by kamikaze drone barrage

The aircraft struck the city early on Thursday, activating the Israeli regime’s missile systems, which allegedly intercepted four of the unmanned vehicles, Press TV reported.

The Israeli military was placed on high alert following the incident, which saw a reported number of at least seven drones being flown towards the city.

The military scrambled warplanes and helicopter gunships that began flying at low altitude across the city’s skies.

It, meanwhile, admitted that one of the drones had penetrated the regime’s anti-aircraft systems, making impact in Bat Yam south of Tel Aviv, and asked illegal settlers to remain inside shelters.

No party has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

It, however, came a day after Yemen’s Armed Forces fired three cruise missiles at strategic installations lying deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

The forces had also hit military posts in Tel Aviv and the city of Eilat in the occupied territories’ southernmost tip with five kamikaze aircraft earlier.

They have been staging numerous such strikes against the territories as well as the ships that head either towards or away from the lands since October 7, when the Israeli regime began a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

The operations have been stepped up over the past weeks to include retaliation for the regime’s escalated deadly aggression against Lebanon.

Late last month, the forces announced targeting the Ben Gurion airport in the central part of the occupied territories concomitantly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrival there from a New York visit.

MNA