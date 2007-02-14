NISOC planning to develop southern gas reserves

NISOC is pursuing a plan to complete the development of gas reserves at the company’s operation areas, the southern regions of Iran . The plan would cause an increase in natural gas extraction by 1000 million cubic feet per day and a rise in gas condensate production by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), Mohammad Musavi, an official with the state-owned company elaborated.

Under the plan, Marun, Paznan, Karanj, Aghajari, Milatun, Rag-Sefid, Bibi-Hakimeh, and Qale-Naar are to be developed, Petroenergy Information Network (PIN) reported him as saying.

Scheduled to finish within four years, the plan is estimated to cost $1.195 billion, he added.

The project director described investment in developing gas reserves economically viable ‘and lucrative’, given the rigorous need to gas for injecting into oilfields as well as maintaining and increasing the pressure of reserves plus high revenues generated by condensate production, he noted.

According to Musavi, the revenues yielded by the extraction from these reserves will return costs of the plan in less than 10 months.

He explained that the drilling of 31 wells, the construction of four to five gas and liquid gas plants, the establishment of two plants to reduce ethane, and the establishment of gas conveyance pipelines are required for the development of the reserves.

He continued, “Production from Marun Reserve at the Khami Layer (known as Marun-Khami Reserve) has been started in the first half of 2006 through the drilling of one well in 5,260 meters depth. Some 30 million cubic feet of natural gas and 5,000 bpd of gas condensates are currently being produced from the well.”

Musavi further noted that three more wells are being drilled at the Marun-Khami Reserve, which are expected to become operational within the next 10-12 months.

Then, the total production of natural gas and condensates from the reserve would hit 200 million cubic feet and 34,000 barrels respectively once the mentioned three wells become operational, he added.

It is worth of knowing that Khami is the deepest layer behind Asmari and Bangestan. The majority of the reserves at the Khami Layer are gas condensates. Compared with the Asmari and Bangestan layers, extraction from reserves at the Khami Layer has not been paid much attention because of long depth and high-level drilling risks and thereby the increase in costs for extraction. NISOC has launched plans to develop gas reserves at the Khami Layer as of 2002.

NISOC is the biggest subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) which is engaged in onshore activities in southern areas of Iran .

