Russian forces destroy Ukraine weapons warehouse

"During reconnaissance activities in the area of the village of Nizhnyaya Syrovatka, 5 km south of the city of Sumy, the Russian Armed Forces discovered a large warehouse of rocket and artillery weapons (ammunition) and military property of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After a thorough analysis of the received intelligence data and confirmation of the activity of Ukrainian nationalist formations in this area, it was decided to carry out a pinpoint strike on the military facility," the statement said.

"As a result of the missile strike carried out by the crew of the Iskander-M of the Russian Armed Forces, the warehouse was destroyed," the ministry reported.

MNA/PR