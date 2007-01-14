Criticism of inaction on inflation grows

“Economic management cannot be based on sentimental or imperious approaches,”

Badamchian told the Mehr News Agency.

Former economy minister Safdar Hosseini said that any delay in presenting the national budget bill to the parliament will prevent the MPs’ from conducting a comprehensive examination and revision of the bill.

“A delay in presenting the national budget bill runs contrary to the administration’s slogan of competence,” he told MNA.

The most important responsibility of every administration is to submit the national budget bill on time, he noted.

Former interior minister Abdolvahed Musavi Lari also said that if the national budget bill is submitted to the Majlis late, the MPs will have to approve it in a short time.

“Therefore, a lack of proper investigation of the bill will create chaos in the economic sector, which would lead to economic instability in the country.”

