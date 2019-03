The upcoming event will feature photos depicting the social and political events during the reign of Nasser ad-Din Shah of Qajar dynasty.

Reza Akkasbashi whose full name was Reza Khan Eqbal us-Saltaneh was appointed to the royal title (Akkasbashi) in 1863 and accompanied the king in most of his travels inside and outside the country.

He captured many images of king, royal court, politicians, people, and monuments during his 27-year career.

He died in 1889 at 47.

Axkhaneh Shahr on Bahar Shiraz St. in the Haft-e Tir Sq. neighborhood is a photo museum that exhibita outstanding old works.

