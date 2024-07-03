https://en.mehrnews.com/news/217199/ Jul 3, 2024, 11:29 AM News ID 217199 Video Video Jul 3, 2024, 11:29 AM VIDEO:Jalili welcomed by his fans in Kermanshah TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – The footage shows the gathering of the supporters of candidate Saeed Jalili in Kermanshah. Download 5 MB News ID 217199 کپی شد Related News VIDEO: Jalili in local clothes in Lorestan VIDEO: Campaign rally of supporters of Saeed Jalili in Tehran Saeed Jalili trip to Gorgan Tags Saeed Jalili Iran presidential elections 2024 Kermanshah Province
Your Comment