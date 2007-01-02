What’s in art galleries

The exhibition will run until January 7 at the gallery, which is located at No. 12 Kajabadi St. , opposite Mellat Park .

* An exhibition of paintings by Farima Farhatnia is currently underway at the Aria Gallery.

The gallery is located at No. 11 Zarrin Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. , after Beheshti St.

* The Atbin Gallery will be holding an exhibition of abstract paintings of Vahid Mohammadi from January 5 to 10.

The venue is located on Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Avenue , near the Parkway intersection.

* The Kamalolmolk Gallery will play host to a group exhibition of painters Sharareh Javadi, Mona Setorg, Sorayya Shahsavar, Fereshteh Sedqian, Shideh Yazdanbakhsh, Parisa Ganji, and Fa’ezeh Majlesi from January 5 to 10.

The venue is located at No. 1 Third Golestan St. , Pasdaran Ave.

* Golnaz Tabibzadeh plans to exhibit her paintings at the Mehrva Gallery from January 19 to 31.

The gallery is located at 78 Azodi (S. Aban) St. , Karimkhan Zand Ave.

