2 January 2007 - 16:14

What’s in art galleries

TEHRAN, Jan. 2 (MNA) -- An exhibition of video installations by Afshan Ketabchi is currently underway at the Mah-e Mehr Gallery.

 

The exhibition will run until January 7 at the gallery, which is located at No. 12 Kajabadi St., opposite Mellat Park.

 

* An exhibition of paintings by Farima Farhatnia is currently underway at the Aria Gallery.

 

The gallery is located at No. 11 Zarrin Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave., after Beheshti St.

 

* The Atbin Gallery will be holding an exhibition of abstract paintings of Vahid Mohammadi from January 5 to 10.

 

The venue is located on Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Avenue, near the Parkway intersection.

 

* The Kamalolmolk Gallery will play host to a group exhibition of painters Sharareh Javadi, Mona Setorg, Sorayya Shahsavar, Fereshteh Sedqian, Shideh Yazdanbakhsh, Parisa Ganji, and Fa’ezeh Majlesi from January 5 to 10.

 

The venue is located at No. 1 Third Golestan St., Pasdaran Ave.

 

* Golnaz Tabibzadeh plans to exhibit her paintings at the Mehrva Gallery from January 19 to 31.

 

The gallery is located at 78 Azodi (S. Aban) St., Karimkhan Zand Ave.

 

