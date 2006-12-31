Workers set to resume modification of Jahan-Nama Tower

“In a series of sessions with members of the Isfahan City Council and the Isfahan Municipality, it was decided that two stories of the building should be removed before February 1,” Saeid Baktash said.

Located west of Naqsh-e Jahan Square, Jahan-Nama Tower still spoils the horizontal view of the square containing a complex of monuments which was registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979.

In 2005, UNESCO determined that the height of the tower should be reduced by 12 meters on its eastern side and 24.48 meters on its western side.

On July 13, 2006, during its 30th session in Vilnius, Lithuania, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee had asked Iranian officials to consider UNESCO regulations for the modification in consultation with local officials.

The modification must be completed by February 1, 2007; otherwise, Naqsh-e Jahan Square will be added to the UNESCO List of World Heritage in Danger.

“This is a national issue and we are trying to convince the municipality and city council to implement the recommendations of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee,” Baktash noted.

“If they agree, the height of the tower must only be decreased by two more stories, though it is very difficult. And, the modification has given the tower many jolts so far,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Isfahan City Council said that the modification operation will begin again soon.

The construction company has requested compensation for its financial losses before beginning the removal of the two stories, and the Isfahan Governor’s Office has agreed to cover the costs, Abbas Haj-Rasuliha explained.

Last September, modification director Reza Dowlatyar had announced that the task was completed, but later it was determined that the operation did not properly follow UNESCO’s instructions.

MMS/HG

END