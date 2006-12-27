Iranian Artists Forum to host Fajr festival’s solo section

Fourteen instrumentalists applied for this category, but only six people were approved for participation in the gala, Majid Kiani told the Mehr News Agency.

“Because much Eastern music, particularly Iranian music, is for solo instrumentalists, we invited prominent Iranian soloists to this section to beautify the event,” he added.

Santur virtuoso Kiani will perform solo on December 30, which is the first day of the festival.

Singer Saleh Azimi and virtuosos Jalal Zolfonun (setar), Mohsen Nafar (tar), Ali-Akbar Shekarchi (kamancheh), and Hassan Mansuri (ney) will perform from December 31 to January 4.

The other programs of the music festival will continue until January 8.

