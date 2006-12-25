New oilfield discovered in Iran’s Anaran oil block

In the heat of exploration operations in the country, one of four wells at Zavareh in Kashan, central Iran , seems to be commercially viable and approval for further work is pending upon the final report, exploration affairs director at National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) stated.

The discovery of another field at Mehr offshore block, Persian Gulf , is also waiting for final findings and drilling on another well will be performed next month, Mahmud Mohaddes continued.

“In addition to seven rigs employed for exploration operations in the country, four more, two inland and another two offshore, are working at Fars , Tosan and Kuhdasht blocks,” he stipulated.

The Norwegian Hydro and Russian Lukoil hold 75% and 25%, respectively, of the foreign shares in Anaran venture. Anaran oil block is located along Iran-Iraq border in Dehloran region.

