New oilfield discovered in Iran’s Anaran oil block

In the heat of exploration operations in the country, one of four wells at Zavareh in Kashan, central
The discovery of another field at Mehr offshore block,
“In addition to seven rigs employed for exploration operations in the country, four more, two inland and another two offshore, are working at
The Norwegian Hydro and Russian Lukoil hold 75% and 25%, respectively, of the foreign shares in Anaran venture. Anaran oil block is located along Iran-Iraq border in Dehloran region.
ML/RA
END
MNA
Your Comment