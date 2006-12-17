U.S. policy toward Iran appears contradictory: FM spokesman

The U.S. should first announce its timetable for withdrawing its military forces from Iraq and then Iran will study the proposal to hold direct talks with the United States, he told reporters at his weekly press briefing.

He refrained from commenting on U.S. Senator John Kerry’s proposal to visit Tehran but rebuked outgoing U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton for accusing the Iranian president of incitement to genocide.

Hosseini said genocide is happening and has happened in Palestine for nearly 60 years and the entire world is well aware of where this heinous crime is currently occurring.

Regional countries acknowledge NPT members’ right to conduct nuclear activities

Hosseini also noted that Middle Eastern countries and particularly Persian Gulf littoral states have repeatedly acknowledged the inalienable right of nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) signatories to conduct peaceful nuclear activities.

These countries support Iran’s civilian nuclear activities, he added.

Hosseini also said that regional countries have often stated that Iran’s civilian nuclear activities can pave the way for the nuclear activities of other regional countries, and Iran has promised to help them within the framework of international regulations.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed regret at the fact that Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert so brazenly admitted that the Zionist regime possesses nuclear weapons and said that such remarks reveal the true nature of Israel.

However, some countries’ all-out support for the Zionist regime clearly explains the disastrous state of affairs in the international arena, he added.

Tehran holocaust confab was a scientific conference

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hosseini pointed to the possible political repercussions of the holocaust conference recently held in Tehran, saying that the conference was a scientific and research gathering in which dozens of thinkers and experts participated.

He said that the holocaust conference was not organized to prove or disprove the entire idea of the holocaust but was held to provide a forum for all experts to freely express their ideas.

He expressed regret about the brouhaha raised by some Western countries, saying that despite all the obstructionist actions of some countries, over 80 scholars from 30 countries had participated in the conference.

Iran, Kazakhstan boost economic ties

Hosseini also stated that Iranian Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki’s recent visit to Kazakhstan was a step forward in efforts to promote bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields.

He announced that Tehran and Astana had inked agreements on the construction of a refinery in Neka, Mazandaran Province, the implementation of a petrochemical project in Kazakhstan, and several other projects.

In conclusion, Hosseini expressed his appreciation to the Iranian nation for their massive turnout in Friday’s elections and said that the Iranian people had once again proven their determination to support Iran’s sovereignty and progress in every area.

