City council elections should not be politicized: Qalibaf

However, there are some people who are trying to politicize the city council elections, although the city councils are not a place for settling political disputes, Qalibaf stated at a ceremony held to commemorate 313 martyrs of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Whoever politicizes the city councils has betrayed the people because the problems of every city should be solved by experts and specialists, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qalibaf said dilapidated buildings are the main problem of the old districts of south Tehran, but the problem can be solved if the people, the Tehran City Council, and the Municipality cooperate.

