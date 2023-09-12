PUK head Talebani meets Iran envoy after Tehran visit

Talebani held a meeting with Iran's ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh in Sulaymaniyah located in the north of Iraq in the Kurdistan region on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the Iranian ambassador thanked the Iraqi Kurdish authorities for providing services and facilities to Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims after highlighting the historical and brotherly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the PUK.

Referring to his recent trip to Tehran, Bafel Talabani described its results as positive and constructive.

Talebani further announced his readiness for any cooperation in order to fully implement the security agreement [between Iran and Iraq].

During his visit to the Kurdistan region, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq also visited the grave of late Jalal Talabani, the former president of Iraq, in Sulaimaniyah.

