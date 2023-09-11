Grossi urges Iran for serious cooperation with IAEA

Speaking at a press conference before the IAEA's Board of Governors in Vienna on Monday, Rafael Grossi called on Iran to seriously cooperate with the Agency in accordance with the joint statement between them.

Grossi said that there is no link between Iran and the IAEA cooperation and the recent indirect talks between Iran and the United States and the prisoner swap between them, saying that those two issues are different.

He pointed to the recent IAEA report on Iran nuclear program, claiming that there has not been "much progress" in relations between Tehran and the IAEA on the outstanding issues.

The IAEA chief said that Iran and the IAEA joint statement was supposed to be "a gradual process of confidence-building", adding that the joint statement was supposed to increase Agency's presence in Iran electronically and otherwise ( CCTV cameras).

He added that the issue of the recorded data by the cameras in Iran was supposed to be tackled.

The nuclear chief further said that Iran and the IAEA have to reach an agreement on access to the recorded date and information of the cameras in Iran, while also noting that the two side are nowhere near that agreement for the time being.

In response to a question about the reports on the lack of a resolution against Iran despite alleged IAEA disappointment in its latest report on Iran nuclear program, Grossi said that the issue of resolution is in the realm of the member states of the agency, refusing to say that "if a resolution is good or bad."

This item is being updated...

