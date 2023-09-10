  1. World
Niger military leadership accuses France of deploying forces

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Niger's military leadership has accused France of deploying forces in some West African countries for a "military intervention" in Niger.

"France continues to deploy its forces in several ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] countries as part of preparations for an aggression against Niger, which it is planning in collaboration with this community organization," AFP reported citing regime member Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane as saying in a statement broadcast on Niger's national television.

The military takeover took place in Niger on July 26. President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. Following the takeover, ECOWAS suspended all cooperation with Niger and threatened an invasion if the rebels did not reinstate Bazoum.

