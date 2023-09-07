Iran rejects Japanese-Arab statement over trio islands

In response to the joint statement of the the ministerial meeting of Arab-Japan Political Dialogue in Cairo, Nasser Kan'ani said that the three islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb are inseparable and eternal part of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Kan'ani, the statement lacks any political and legal value, and is in violation of the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs of countries and respect for their territorial integrity.

The Third Session of the Ministerial Meeting of the Arab-Japan Political Dialogue was held on 5th of September, 2023 at the headquarters of the General

Secretariat of the League of Arab States, Cairo, Egypt.

Regarding the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, the ministers attending the event called for efforts “to reach a peaceful solution through bilateral negotiation as per the provisions of the international law and UN Charter.”

Iran has categorically rejected such claims, saying the trio islands have been and will remain the integral parts of its territorial integrity.

