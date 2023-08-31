3 Zionists injured, one critically in new Palestinian op.

According to local Palestinian media, including Palestine Today, as well as the usurping Zionist Israeli regime's media three Zionists were injured in the latest martyrdom-seeking operation by Palestinians against the Zionist usurping regime in Ramallah on Thursday.

Three Zionists were injured one of them critically, in a truck-ramming attack at a West Bank checkpoint near the central city of Modiin on Thursday morning, Times of Israel quoted the regime's officials as saying.

The regime's media cited the regime's military and police as saying in a statement that a Palestinian truck driver accelerated and ran over people close to the Maccabim checkpoint. The driver then fled the scene toward the nearby Hashmonaim checkpoint, some 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) away, where he was shot by the occupying regime's security forces.

The report said that one of the three injured Zionists was in critical condition, another in serious condition, and the third in good condition.

Hazem Qassem, the spokesman of Hamas, announced that the operation in the West Bank against Zionist military troops and settlers, the last of which took place in the west of Ramallah, was a clear message that there is no security for the occupiers as long as they occupy the Palestinian lands and assault their sanctities.

he new operation by Palestinian resistance hours after it was reported that four Israeli regime soldiers were wounded when their vehicle hit a bomb planted by Palestinian Resistance forces in Nablus, in the West Bank late on Wednesday.

MNA/5875574