US military helicopter carrying 20 crashes off N Australia

Several people were rescued, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), after the Osprey V-22 came down near Melville Island about 60km (37 miles) from Darwin.

Australia’s defence ministry said the accident happened during the annual Predator Run exercises involving the militaries of Australia, the United States, East Timor, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) said no Australian personnel were on board the Osprey, Reuters reported.

“At this critical early stage, our focus is on the incident response and ensuring the safety of those involved,” the ADF said in a statement. “More information will be provided when appropriate.”

MNA/PR